Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $2,401,282.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $2,770,589.76.

On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60.

On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $3,453,677.12.

On Friday, September 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32.

Shares of NET stock opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 50.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after buying an additional 5,698,601 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 53.6% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after buying an additional 4,731,354 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 574.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,422,000 after buying an additional 2,464,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 30.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after buying an additional 1,503,125 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 474.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 825,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,803,000 after buying an additional 681,636 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

