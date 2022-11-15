Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $2,401,282.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $2,770,589.76.
- On Friday, October 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60.
- On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $3,453,677.12.
- On Friday, September 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Shares of NET stock opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $221.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 50.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after buying an additional 5,698,601 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 53.6% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after buying an additional 4,731,354 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 574.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,422,000 after buying an additional 2,464,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 30.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after buying an additional 1,503,125 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 474.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 825,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,803,000 after buying an additional 681,636 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.