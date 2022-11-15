Matthew R. Mcbrady Sells 1,699 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $180.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 124.75 and a beta of 0.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.49 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
Featured Stories
