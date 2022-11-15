Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.10 and last traded at C$5.15. 103,715 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 64,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Pi Financial cut their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.
Maverix Metals Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.07. The firm has a market cap of C$759.00 million and a PE ratio of 57.22. The company has a current ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.
Maverix Metals Company Profile
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
