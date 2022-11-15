Medtronic (MDT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Medtronic to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Medtronic has set its FY23 guidance at $5.53-5.65 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Medtronic to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MDT opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.84. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $79.19 and a 1-year high of $119.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.25.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 27,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 96,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 424,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

