Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $956,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 306.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alleghany by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Y stock opened at $847.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $844.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $838.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $585.10 and a 1 year high of $862.87.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

