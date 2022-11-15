Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 417 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $839,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 365.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

BOH opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.34. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

