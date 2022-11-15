Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Toro by 16.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Toro by 362.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 93,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 66.0% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Toro during the second quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC stock opened at $110.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Toro’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $923,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $612,714.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.