Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,595 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter worth $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth $54,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 818.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at $21,677,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $207,846.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,372 shares of company stock worth $9,746,884. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryder System Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $89.97.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.