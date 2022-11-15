Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX) Trading Up 6.2%

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 230,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 459,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Meten Holding Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meten Holding Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.65% of Meten Holding Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meten Holding Group

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It offers general adult ELT, junior ELT, overseas training, online ELT, and other English language-related services to students from a range of age groups. The company is also involved in the cryptocurrency mining business.

