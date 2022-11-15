Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala Sells 800 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,435.08, for a total value of $1,148,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,031,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shawn Vadala also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

On Monday, November 7th, Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,442.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,216.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,233.69. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.