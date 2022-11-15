Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,412 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21,811.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $241.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.20 and a 200-day moving average of $257.31. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.