Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,188,553 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,222 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.9% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,955,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,890 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $241.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

