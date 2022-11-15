Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,804 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.9% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,890 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $241.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.31.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.