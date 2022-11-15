Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,396 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.0% of Security Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

MSFT opened at $241.55 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

