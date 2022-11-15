Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,776,677 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 8.9% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $713,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Microsoft by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $241.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

