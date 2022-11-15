Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,226 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $73,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $241.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.31. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

