Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Middlesex Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Middlesex Water Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $89.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.50 and its 200 day moving average is $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $74.20 and a 12 month high of $121.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Middlesex Water Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Middlesex Water

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 48.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Articles

