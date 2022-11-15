Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Trading 38.6% Higher

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 38.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 8,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 8,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mirvac Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Mirvac Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.
Mirvac Group Company Profile
Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.
