Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Phil Urban Purchases 92 Shares

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Phil Urban bought 92 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £137.08 ($161.08).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

On Friday, October 14th, Phil Urban bought 125 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £138.75 ($163.04).

On Friday, August 19th, Phil Urban purchased 79 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £137.46 ($161.53).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

MAB stock opened at GBX 147.80 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 169.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47. The firm has a market cap of £882.93 million and a PE ratio of 476.77. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 1-year low of GBX 99.70 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 268.37 ($3.15).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Mitchells & Butlers

MAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.12) to GBX 115 ($1.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 201 ($2.36) to GBX 169 ($1.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 230 ($2.70) to GBX 213 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 241.40 ($2.84).

(Get Rating)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.