Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group cut Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

