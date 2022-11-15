Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,863 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $39,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MNST opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $100.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

