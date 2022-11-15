Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Short Interest Up 11.4% in October

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 731,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Moody’s Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE MCO opened at $293.60 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $403.73. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.05.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Moody’s by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Argus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.