Morgan Stanley Cuts Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $35.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NYSE:TPR opened at $34.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 2,382.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 121.1% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

