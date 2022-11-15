Morgan Stanley Lowers FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target to $7.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
FIGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of FIGS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FIGS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FIGS to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.04.
Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.35. FIGS has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
