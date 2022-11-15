Morgan Stanley Lowers FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target to $7.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FIGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of FIGS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FIGS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FIGS to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.04.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.35. FIGS has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in FIGS by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in FIGS by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in FIGS by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in FIGS by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

