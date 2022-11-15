Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Lucy Tilley Acquires 42 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Lucy Tilley purchased 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 688 ($8.08) per share, for a total transaction of £288.96 ($339.55).
Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 4th, Lucy Tilley acquired 106 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 688 ($8.08) per share, with a total value of £729.28 ($856.97).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 670 ($7.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 694.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 871.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of £382.09 million and a PE ratio of 2,093.75. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 468 ($5.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,500 ($17.63).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend
About Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
