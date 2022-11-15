Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Lucy Tilley Acquires 42 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Lucy Tilley purchased 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 688 ($8.08) per share, for a total transaction of £288.96 ($339.55).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

On Friday, November 4th, Lucy Tilley acquired 106 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 688 ($8.08) per share, with a total value of £729.28 ($856.97).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 670 ($7.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 694.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 871.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of £382.09 million and a PE ratio of 2,093.75. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 468 ($5.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,500 ($17.63).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.81%.

(Get Rating)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.