M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,449 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,480,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after purchasing an additional 241,164 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,242,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,576,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,053,000 after purchasing an additional 231,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AECOM to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AECOM from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

