M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.6 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

MGY stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.