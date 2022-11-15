M&T Bank Corp Has $376,000 Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Howard Hughes Price Performance
NYSE:HHC opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.38.
About Howard Hughes
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.
