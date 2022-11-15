M&T Bank Corp Has $376,000 Stock Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

NYSE:HHC opened at $68.45 on Tuesday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Howard Hughes

HHC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

