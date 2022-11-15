Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUR. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 30,454 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $1,864,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,294 shares of company stock valued at $13,582,297. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

