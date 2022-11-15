Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.64.
Several research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.
Natera Trading Down 12.3 %
NASDAQ NTRA opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.89. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
