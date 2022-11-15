National Bank Financial Trims CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Target Price to C$78.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCDBF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday.

CCL Industries stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.72.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

