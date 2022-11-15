Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.07 and last traded at C$2.09. 80,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 145,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.25 target price on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

The firm has a market cap of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

