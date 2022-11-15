NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Shares Down 0.4%

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36. 1,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04.
NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.
