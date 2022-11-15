NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

NI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NiSource to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get NiSource alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NiSource

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 38.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in NiSource by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter worth approximately $35,140,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in NiSource by 278.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 310,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 228,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Down 0.2 %

About NiSource

NI stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. NiSource has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.