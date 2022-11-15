Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $261.20.

Nordson stock opened at $237.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.67. Nordson has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

