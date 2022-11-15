NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Shares Down 2.1%

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.48. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$15.50 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.0481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 7.69%.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at September 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 190 income-producing properties and 15.4 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

