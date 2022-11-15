Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 1,233.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth $199,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth $239,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

GDRX stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

