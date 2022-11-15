Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 816 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXR. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 154,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 39,720 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 3,696.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTXR opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.