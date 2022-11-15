NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Position Trimmed by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,670 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after buying an additional 1,344,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,179,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,333,000 after buying an additional 170,809 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,923,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after buying an additional 1,488,926 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,640,000 after buying an additional 4,473,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,376,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,705,000 after buying an additional 346,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek purchased 456,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NLOK opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.76.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.