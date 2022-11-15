NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stake Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 29.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 36.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 262,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70,856 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 12.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 16.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $10,001,367.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLOK. Barclays dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

