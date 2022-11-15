Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) CEO Sells $542,174.71 in Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $542,174.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Montague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44.

Shares of NCLH opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $33,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

