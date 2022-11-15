Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Shares Down 1.4%

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 103,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 245,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Novonix Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 20.56 and a quick ratio of 20.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

