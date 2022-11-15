Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.29.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Up 1.4 %

Nutrien Announces Dividend

NTR stock opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $65.84 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

