Oakmont Corp Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oakmont Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,890.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,076,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021,940 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 15.8% of Oakmont Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $114,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $98.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,977,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.59.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

