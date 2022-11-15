Okta (OKTA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA):

11/14/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $145.00 to $105.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/13/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $65.00.

11/11/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $100.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $60.00.

11/9/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $94.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/4/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Okta is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $117.00 to $80.00.

10/24/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $70.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Okta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Okta is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Okta is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Okta Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $272.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Okta Inc alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Okta

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.