Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

ZEUS opened at $30.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $336.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 3.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

