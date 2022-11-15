Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
ZEUS opened at $30.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $336.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.72%.
Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
