Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of OHI stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
