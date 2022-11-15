On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ONON shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ONON opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. ON has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. ON had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $302.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONON. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in ON in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter worth $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the second quarter worth $126,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.