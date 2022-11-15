Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,281 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in XPEL by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after purchasing an additional 411,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,883,000 after acquiring an additional 209,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of XPEL by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 204,741 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,921,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $392,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,504,345.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 5,600 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $392,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,504,345.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $480,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,153,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,295,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,600 shares of company stock worth $1,959,382. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.88. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $87.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of XPEL in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of XPEL to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

