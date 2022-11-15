Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.26. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.08%.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

